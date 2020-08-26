Left Menu
Development News Edition

TDP chief slams state govt after police drag protesters into vans

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday criticised the state government after the police dragged "farmers protesting peacefully against non-payment of annuities into vans."

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-08-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 23:02 IST
TDP chief slams state govt after police drag protesters into vans
One of the protestors in Amaravati was dragged in the police van. (Video source: N Chandrababu Naidu's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday criticised the state government after the police dragged "farmers protesting peacefully against non-payment of annuities into vans." Naidu posted a video on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, showing protesting farmers being dragged into a police van. One of the protestors was injured during the incident.

The TDP chief, in a tweet, said, "Amaravati farmers who were peacefully demonstrating against the CRDA (Capital Region Development Authority) for not giving them their annuity allowance were dragged, roughed up and thrown into vans." "Is this how farmers are treated? Appalling to see tyrannical abuse and suppression being used to silence the voices," asked Naidu in the tweet.

Farmers in the Amaravati region have recently completed 250 days of their agitation in support of their demand for having Amravati as the state capital and opposing the government's move to have three capitals. Reportedly, people of Amaravati region villages have given almost 34,000 acres of land for the development of capital for the state.

Andhra Pradesh High Court had on August 14 ordered the state government to follow the status quo until August 27, the day of the next hearing, regarding the three-capital cities decentralisation act. The state government had issued two gazette notifications regarding the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act 2020 and the Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act 2020 after state governor Biswabhusan Harichandan gave assent to both the bills on July 31.

Opposing these acts to decentralise the state capital, many petitions are filed in the High Court. The court has ordered the status quo till the next hearing. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Google launches new version of AdSense reporting with simpler interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon could 'lose control' of coronavirus outbreak - PM

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday that Lebanon was at risk of losing control over the coronavirus outbreak after a rise in the number of cases following the explosion in Beirut on Aug 4.Cases doubled in the two weeks fo...

Teen arrested in shooting deaths at Wisconsin protest against police brutality

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with homicide on Wednesday in connection with gunfire that killed two people and wounded a third during protests over the police shooting of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, officials said. The lakes...

Facebook says Apple's new privacy rules could hurt smaller app companies

Facebook Inc on Wednesday warned that privacy changes Apple Inc plans for its forthcoming iPhone operating system will disproportionately affect the thousands of developers using a Facebook tool to serve ads in external apps. In a blog post...

Vehicle collision with Russians injures 4 US troops in Syria

In the most violent skirmish in months between U.S. and Russian forces in Syria, a vehicle collision in the eastern part of the war-torn country left American troops with concussions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday. One official said Rus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020