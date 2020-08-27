Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensure teachers whose children are to appear in boards or professional exams are posted in district, tehsil HQs: HP HC tells state govt

The Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government on Wednesday to ensure that teachers, especially those whose children are to appear in boards are posted in district or tehsil headquarters.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 01:10 IST
Ensure teachers whose children are to appear in boards or professional exams are posted in district, tehsil HQs: HP HC tells state govt
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh High Court directed the state government on Wednesday to ensure that teachers, especially those whose children are to appear in boards are posted in district or tehsil headquarters. The High Court took strong exception to the practice of influential teachers forming a cartel to ensure postings in and around District and Tehsil Headquarters in the state.

The division bench comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a writ petition filed by one Sheela Suryavanshi, lecturer, challenging her transfer from GSSS, Sanjauli to GSSS, Theog. The Court said that there has been a spike in cases relating to transfer and majority of these cases pertaining to the respondent-department i.e. Education Department and it is for this precise reason that the Court in an earlier writ petition, decided on March 18, 2020, had recommended the state government to implement online transfer in its departments, boards, corporations etc having over 500 employees by framing an online transfer policy on similar line as that of the adjoining State of Haryana.

Disposing of the petition, the Court directed the respondent State to transfer both the petitioner and respondent outside their home district(s) within two weeks and to ensure that it should be a meaningful transfer and not mere adjustment. The court listed the matter for compliance on September 10, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra Cabinet decides to exempt tax for commercial vehicles from April 1 to September 30

Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to exempt tax for commercial and goods vehicles in the state from April 1 to September 30.The decision has been taken in view of losses incurred by the commercial vehicles and goods carriers, due to the COVID...

How low did it go? Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures

Guided by ocean plankton fossils and climate models, scientists have calculated just how cold it got on Earth during the depths of the last Ice Age, when immense ice sheets covered large parts of North America, South America, Europe and Asi...

J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America COVID-19 vaccine trials

U.S. pharmaceutical company Johnson Johnson has added Chile, Argentina and Peru to the Latin nations where it plans to conduct Phase III trials for its vaccine against COVID-19, the company confirmed on Wednesday. The study will involve 60...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as momentum stocks push S&P 500, Nasdaq to new highs

U.S. stocks surged on Wednesday, pushing the SP 500 to its fourth straight record closing high, as investors stayed focused on large-cap momentum stocks that have outperformed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nasdaq also set...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020