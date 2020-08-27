Left Menu
Defence minister launches app for online training of NCC cadets

"In view of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, training of NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based training," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. Since schools and colleges are not likely to open in the near future, it was felt that training to NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium, it said.

Updated: 27-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 13:05 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday launched a mobile application to assist in online training of NCC cadets in the country. "In view of the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, training of NCC (National Cadet Corps) cadets has been affected adversely as it is mostly contact-based training," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Since schools and colleges are not likely to open in the near future, it was felt that training to NCC cadets should be imparted utilising the digital medium, it said. The mobile app, called "DGNCC", aims at providing NCC cadets all training materials, including syllabus, training videos and frequently asked questions, on one platform, the statement added.

"The app has been made interactive by including a query option. By using this option, a cadet can post questions related to the training syllabus, and the same will be answered by a panel of qualified instructors," it said. Along with Singh, Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, Director General NCC Lieutenant General Rajeev Chopra and other senior civil and military officials of the ministry were present on the occasion.

After the launch, Singh said on Twitter that this app would be useful to NCC cadets in digital learning and overcoming the difficulties posed due to restrictions on direct physical interactions in view of COVID-19. "The NCC imparts values of unity, discipline, service to the nation. I interacted with the NCC cadets during the launch of the app and also answered their questions. I wish them success and a bright future," he added.

