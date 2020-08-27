Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports 633 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally has reached 75,303 with the addition of 633 new cases on Thursday, the state health department said.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 27-08-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 14:55 IST
Rajasthan reports 633 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan's COVID-19 tally has reached 75,303 with the addition of 633 new cases on Thursday, the state health department said. With six more patients succumbing to the virus, the death toll has gone up to 998 in the state, it added.

There are 14,646 cases which are currently active in the state. After 75,760 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 33-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

With 1,023 new deaths, the cumulative toll has reached 60,472 deaths. The COVID-19 case tally in the country climbed to 33,10,235 including 7,25,991 active cases, and 25,23,772 cured/discharged/migrated.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Gripped by virus resurgence, Spain reports 3,594 new cases; J&J adds Chile, Argentina and Peru to Latin America and more

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Supreme Court declines to pass orders allowing mourning processions during Muharram

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to pass orders to allow mourning processions across the country during Muharram while observing that it will lead to chaos and the targeting of a particular community for spreading COVID-19. A Bench he...

Two migrant labourers found hanging at their homes in UP

Two migrant labourers, who had returned to their villages during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, were found dead at their homes in separate incidents, police said on Thursday. The body of a 33-year-old man was found hanging from the ceili...

Trucks stuck on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for past 3 days due to landslides

Many trucks have been stuck near Nagrota for the past three days, following the closure of the Jammu- Srinagar National Highway due to landslides, owning to heavy rain. Speaking to ANI, Balvir Singh, a truck driver said, We are facing diffi...

Labour investigating into non-payment of relief funds

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi says his department is looking into the non-payment of relief funds by employers to their employees.Nxesi said this when Ministers in the economic cluster appeared before the National Assembly to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020