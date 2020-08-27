President Ramaphosa to outline progress in responding to scourge of GBV

Government's partnership with civil society in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, and combating corruption in the public and private sectors are among the issues President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the National Assembly on this afternoon.

President Ramaphosa will reply to oral questions in an online engagement which follows a similar interaction on 18 June 2020.

The President will outline the progress of government in responding to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide and will update the nation on measures to fight corruption in the procurement of goods and services in relation to COVID-19 personal protective equipment.

The President will also discuss South Africa's fiscal responsibilities to meet service delivery obligations in reducing inequality, unemployment and poverty in the context of the country's debt exposure, and will outline action against public officials and civil servants who conduct business with the government.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)