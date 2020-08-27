Three new coronavirus cases in Dharavi
The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 2,740 on Thursday with three new patients coming to light, said an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Of 2,740 COVID-19 patients recorded in the slum- dominated area, 2,383 have already recovered, he said.
The area, known as Asia's largest slum, has now 97 active coronavirus cases, he added. The BMC has stopped disclosing the death toll in the area since June.
Spread over 2.5 square kilometres, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh..
