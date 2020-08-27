Spl POCSO court shifted from Reasi to Ramban: Official

Left Menu
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-08-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:22 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council on Thursday shifted one of the four fast-track special courts for trial of cases involving sexual offences against children from Reasi district to Ramban, an official spokesman said. The council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accorded sanction to the proposal of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department to shift one of the four special courts for trial of offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to Ramban, the spokesman said.

He said it was decided earlier that to exclusively deal with the cases under POCSO Act, two courts shall be established one each at Srinagar and Jammu. Further, two more courts at Kulgam and Reasi were approved to be established exclusively for women related offences. However, taking into consideration the number of respective cases, it was decided to shift the seat of one of the fast-track special courts from Reasi to Ramban, he said.

These Courts, once functional, will speed up the trial of cases registered under POCSO Act and ensure timely delivery of justice to victims, the spokesman said..

