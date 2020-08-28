Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha police records 346 fresh COVID-19 cases; two deaths

As many as 346 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-08-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 14:41 IST
Maha police records 346 fresh COVID-19 cases; two deaths

As many as 346 personnel of Maharashtra police tested positive for coronavirus, while two died of the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday. With the addition of the new cases, the state police's COVID-19 tally has reached 14,641 and the casualties stood at 148, the official said.

A total of 2,741 police personnel are currently undergoing treatment at various hospitals, whereas 11,752 have so far recovered from the infection, he said. Meanwhile, the police have registered 2,43,595 offences and arrested 34,017 persons for violating prohibitory orders, the official added.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's plan to protect Amazon has opposite effect

In May, facing urgent international demands for action after a string of massive wildfires in the Amazon, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro put the army in charge of protecting the rainforest. Instead, The Associated Press has found, the o...

AirAsia India partners with Avis to offer passengers car rental services

AirAsia India on Friday said it has partnered with Avis India to offer its flyers discounted car rental services. Through this partnership, AirAsia India passengers can use the services of the car rental company in 14 cities -- Delhi, Noida...

MP: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan reviews crop loss in rain-hit Dewas, assures help to farmers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan on Friday visited Khategaon, Dewas and took stock of the crop damage in the region.It is true that coronavirus has broken the back of the economy too, but still in this hour of crisis, we ...

J&J's Janssen to begin Phase II COVID-19 vaccine trials next week in Spain

Johnson Johnsons Janssen unit will begin Phase II trials for its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain, the Netherlands and Germany next week, Spanish health minister Salvador Illa announced on Friday, as the U.S. drugmaker expands testing for its exp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020