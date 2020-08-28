PM Modi rememberes Mahatma Ayyankali on Jayanti
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India remains indebted to greats like Mahatma Ayyankali. His work towards social reform and empowering the downtrodden will always inspire. Remembering him on his Jayanti."
(With Inputs from PIB)
