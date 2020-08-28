India, Singapore resolve to expand defence ties

India and Singapore on Friday resolved to further boost their defence and security partnership with a focus on the maritime sphere, officials said. The two sides carried out a comprehensive review of their defence ties at a virtual meeting of the India-Singapore Defence Policy Dialogue (DPD).

The meeting was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Singapore's Permanent Secretary (Defence) Chan Heng Kee. "Both sides held discussions on a number of issues of bilateral defence engagements between India and Singapore. Both sides committed to further enhance the security partnership between the two countries," the defence ministry said in a brief statement.

Officials said the focus of the meeting was to further boost bilateral maritime security cooperation. "At the end of the DPD, the Implementing Arrangement on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) between India and Singapore was also signed," the ministry said.