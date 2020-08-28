BSF apprehends two Indian nationals crossing to Bangladesh
Kolkata, Aug 28 (pti) Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have apprehended two Indian nationals who were trying to cross over to Bangladesh with the help of human traffickers, a BSF release said on Friday. They were apprehended from the border area of Nadia district in West Bengal on Thursday, it said.
While searching the two men, BSF seized Rs 7500 from their possession besides a mobile phone, one Indian SIM card and one Bangladesh SIM card and an Aadhar card. Subsequently they were handed over to the police at Bhimpur police station, the release said.
