Adityanath instructs state officials to conduct 1,50,000 COVID-19 tests daily

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday in a Team-11 meeting with state officials instructed them to ensure 1,50,000 COVID-19 tests daily.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-08-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 20:11 IST
Adityanath instructs state officials to conduct 1,50,000 COVID-19 tests daily
UP CM Yogi Adityanath [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The Chief Minister directed the officials to continue all efforts to break the chain of the transition of COVID-19. Medical testing, especially rapid antigen test and RT-PCR tests should also be increased, he added.

In addition to improving surveillance, the system of integrated command and control centre should be strengthened, Adityanath said. He further said that broad awareness of COVID-19 infection should be spread in such a way that the infected people do not panic.

Adityanath directed that the District Magistrates should undertake COVID-19 related work on a daily basis from 9 AM to 10 AM. The DMs should conduct an inspection of offices from 10 AM to 11 AM and meet people in their office from 11 AM to 1 PM and listen to their problems. Such a system should be implemented at the tehsil and development block level as well. Police officers should also implement similar arrangements, he added.

The CM further said: "Monitoring should be done to make the distribution of fertilisers more smooth. Action should be taken against sugar mills which are lax in payment of sugarcane price of farmers. Timely disbursement of permissible compensation amount to flood-affected people for crops should be ensured." In the Team-11 meeting, it was further agreed that the state government supports the conduct of NEET and JEE examinations.

The Uttar Pradesh CM further said that all activities should be started by following the protocol related to COVID-19. (ANI)

