94 persons booked for Ganpati immersion processions in Palghar

Offences have been registered against 94 persons for allegedly violating the prohibitory orders by carrying out processions for immersion of Ganesh idols in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday. At least seven offences were registered against 94 persons at Vasai, Arnala and Valiv police stations of the district on Thursday, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkar said.

As per an order issued by the district collector, processions and gathering of five or more persons has been prohibited, he said. While four offences were registered at Arnala police station, two were reported in Vasai and one in Valiv, the official said.

The violators have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC, National Disaster Management Act and National Epidemic Act, he said, adding that no arrests have been made so far..