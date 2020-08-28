Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389

On Thursday, 22 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 1,840, the highest single-day spike in August till now. The active cases tally on Friday rose to 13,550 from 13,208 the previous day. So far, the highest single-day spike in the national capital was on June 23 when the city recorded 3,947 fresh cases. The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,369 on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:55 IST
Delhi records 1,808 new COVID cases, tally reaches 1.69 lakh; death count 4,389
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 1,808 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.69 lakh while the death toll due to the disease rose to 4,389, authorities said. This is the second consecutive day when Delhi recorded over 1,800 new cases in August.

Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. On Thursday, 22 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 1,840, the highest single-day spike in August till now.

The active cases tally on Friday rose to 13,550 from 13,208 the previous day. So far, the highest single-day spike in the national capital was on June 23 when the city recorded 3,947 fresh cases.

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,369 on Thursday. The Friday bulletin said the death toll has risen to 4,389 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,69,412.

The positivity rate on Friday stood at 7.8 per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent, as per the bulletin. Also, on Friday, the number of containment zones jumped to 763 from 734 the previous day, according to the bulletin.

Fresh cases and active cases have shown an increase in the last several days, with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday saying that COVID-19 tests in Delhi will be doubled to 40,000 per day within a week as there has been a marginal increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the city. Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a single-day stayed below the 1,000-mark. From August 5 to August 9, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August 10. Three days between August 11 and August 22, the city saw less than 1,000 fresh cases -- August 13 (956), August 16 (652), and August 17 (787).

According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,234 are vacant. Also, 4,135 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said.

According to the bulletin, 1,51,473 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far. The number of people in home isolation stands at 6,850.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Friday stood at 16,013 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 6,920 in all adding 22,933, according to the bulletin. The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 15,26,655. The number of tests done per million, as on Friday was 80,350, it said.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski seeing each other: Source

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November. As per a source, the two are dating each other and are enjoying a vacation in each others company. According to Page Six,...

Newborn, 5 others rescued in flooded Odisha village

A total of six people including a newborn baby were rescued from a village in Odishas Jajpur district by a Bari Fire Service rescue team on Friday after the village was inundated by floodwaters from the Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers. As pe...

Messi remains silent after Bartomeu's offer to resign

While the wait to hear from Lionel Messi goes on, Barcelona continues to do everything it can to try to convince him to stay. The club has told Messi that president Josep Bartomeu will resign if that is what it takes to keep the playmaker, ...

RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond Aug 31

The Reserve Bank is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31 as an extension could impact the credit behaviour of borrowers without resolving the issues being faced by them following the outbreak of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020