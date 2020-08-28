Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 situation improving in metro cities; more cases reported from semi-urban areas: Sources

The COVID-19 situation in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai is improving while higher number of cases are being reported from semi-urban areas, sources in the government said on Friday. Higher number of cases are being reported from semi-urban areas now," a source said. Cases in new areas in Maharashtra like Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli, Solapur, are are rising.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 21:55 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 21:55 IST
COVID-19 situation improving in metro cities; more cases reported from semi-urban areas: Sources

The COVID-19 situation in metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai is improving while higher number of cases are being reported from semi-urban areas, sources in the government said on Friday. They said mortality rate in the country is still relatively low and that around 26 lakh people have recovered from the disease so far.

Besides, active cases of coronavirus infection comprise around 21.90 per cent of the total cases. "Metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai are improving currently. Bengaluru will hopefully come under control soon. Higher number of cases are being reported from semi-urban areas now," a source said.

Cases in new areas in Maharashtra like Pimpri Chinchwad, Sangli, Solapur, are are rising. Similarly, infections are being reported from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu and Bellary in Karnataka, the source said.  Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 management and response strategy in nine states and one UT which contributed to 89 per cent of deaths due to the infection in the last two weeks, the Union health ministry had said in a statement on Thursday. In a review meeting, these states and the union territory were asked to continue with rigorous vigil so as to contain the spread of infection as well as take steps to reduce fatalities.  Gauba held a video conference with the chief secretaries and health secretaries of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Gujarat, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, health ministry said in the statement.

The states and the UT were advised to proactively take steps towards reducing case fatality to less than one per cent across all districts focusing on effective containment, contact tracing and surveillance. PTI JTR PLB ZMN.

TRENDING

Kenyan teachers to be treated for COVID-19 under scheme, says TSC

Nigeria: Access Bank starts investigation over fire incident in Lagos branch

LG Velvet to launch in Latin America next month

New Google program to help Thai small businesses learn digital skills

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski seeing each other: Source

Hollywood star Brad Pitt and German model Nicole Poturalski were spotted together at a Kanye West concert in November. As per a source, the two are dating each other and are enjoying a vacation in each others company. According to Page Six,...

Newborn, 5 others rescued in flooded Odisha village

A total of six people including a newborn baby were rescued from a village in Odishas Jajpur district by a Bari Fire Service rescue team on Friday after the village was inundated by floodwaters from the Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers. As pe...

Messi remains silent after Bartomeu's offer to resign

While the wait to hear from Lionel Messi goes on, Barcelona continues to do everything it can to try to convince him to stay. The club has told Messi that president Josep Bartomeu will resign if that is what it takes to keep the playmaker, ...

RBI may not extend moratorium on repayment of loans beyond Aug 31

The Reserve Bank is unlikely to extend the moratorium on repayment of bank loans beyond August 31 as an extension could impact the credit behaviour of borrowers without resolving the issues being faced by them following the outbreak of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020