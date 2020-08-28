We respect SC verdict on final year exams, says Yuva Sena

The Yuva Sena on Friday said it respects theSupreme Court's decision regarding holding the final year universityexaminations and said that it had approached theapex courtfor the health and well-being of students. The Supreme Court on Fridaysaid that states and universities cannot promote students without holding final year exams by September 30.

Upholding the UGC decision to hold final year exams, a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said if any state feels they can't conduct exams by that date amid the coronavirus pandemic, they must approach the UGC for new dates to hold the exam. Yuva Sena, the youth wing of the Shiv Sena, is one of the petitioners in the apex court and has questioned the UGC's directive to hold examinations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After the SC verdict, Yuva Sena secretary Varun Sardesai, who had filed the PIL challenging the UGC guidelines, said the apex court upheld theargument that the state disaster management authority (SDMA) overrides the UGC guidelines and to allow postponing exams till situation normalises. "TheSC has reiterated that it is upto the respective state governments to decide on when and how to hold examinations, not at the insistence of the September 30 deadline of the UGC," he said.

The Yuva Sena stands firmly for the well-being and good health of the students, teachers, non-teaching staff and their families, he said. "India registered the highest ever more than 75,000 Covid cases in a day yesterday and today. SC in its judgement said the final year exams for lakhs of students are to be compulsorily held. We respect Hon SC's verdict," he said.

The Yuva Sena had approched the SC to prioritise health and well being of these lakhs of students over exams, he said. "We are sure the Maharashtra government will always prioritise health and well-being of students over everything else," he said.

Meanwhile, the NCP's Maharashtra youth wing head Mahebub Shaikh said he respects the Supreme Courts verdict in the UGC matter, but added the view held by state minister Uday Samant was right considering students' health amid COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier in the day, Samant said the state government respects the Supreme Court verdict in the UGC matter and will decide about holding examinations after consultations with vice-chancellors of universities.