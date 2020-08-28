Left Menu
FSSAI launches drive against adulteration in edible oil

The apex food safety regulator of India, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has decided to intensify the crackdown against the sale of adulterated edible oil (both branded and unbranded) across India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 28-08-2020 22:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The apex food safety regulator of India, FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has decided to intensify the crackdown against the sale of adulterated edible oil (both branded and unbranded) across India.

A quality survey has been conducted across the country between August 25 and 27. For the first time, a nation-wide survey was carried out with over 4,500 samples taken covering 16 varieties of edible oil including mustard, coconut, palm, olive and blended oil, a Health Ministry official said.

"The final survey results will help in identification of key hot spots for adulteration in edible oils in different parts of the country and will strengthen efforts by states to devise targeted enforcement drives in the coming months," the official said. He said the whole exercise is aimed at ensuring the availability of pure and safe mustard and other edible vegetable oils in the country.

The result of tests are expected in a month's time, the official added. The survey has been conducted by officials of food safety departments in states.

"At least 50 samples were collected from the metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata and six-eight samples each in cities and districts, other than the metros," said the official. The samples have been drawn from hypermarkets and supermarkets as well as retail and grocery stores and include national and local brands.

FSSAI had shared the detailed guidelines and SOPs for conducting the survey as well as the procedure of sample collection with the commissioners of food safety in all states and UTs. A comprehensive strategy for testing these samples through the State Food Testing Laboratories or FSSAI notified food testing labs (including private NABL accredited) to analyze various parameters including fatty acid composition as well as adulteration of any other oils or harmful or extraneous substances or chemicals has been developed. (ANI)

