Newborn, 5 others rescued in flooded Odisha village

A total of six people including a newborn baby were rescued from a village in Odisha's Jajpur district by a Bari Fire Service rescue team on Friday after the village was inundated by floodwaters from the Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers. As per RC Majhi, Deputy fire officer, hundreds of villages including Bari, Dasrathpur, Dharmsala, Rasulpur, and Jajpur were completely inundated after heavy monsoon rains caused the water levels of the Brahmani and Kharasrita to cross danger levels on Friday

"Several villagers were forced to take shelter on top of houses, schools, and on dry areas of State highways," he said. Earlier on Wednesday, the state's Special Relief Commissioner's issued an 'orange alert' for the affected regions.

"Orange warning: Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over the districts of Balasore, Badhrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal, Nuapada and Nawaragpur," the SRC said. (ANI)