India has tested more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples each day for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on "Test, Track and Treat" strategy of the Union Government, Health Ministry said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 01:51 IST
India tests more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples per day for two consecutive days
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

India has tested more than 9 lakh COVID-19 samples each day for the second consecutive day, keeping a sharp focus on "Test, Track and Treat" strategy of the Union Government, Health Ministry said on Friday. India has already created a capacity of doing 10 lakh tests per day and 9,01,338 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a release.

It said that with this steady rise, the cumulative tests are nearing four crore and more than one crore samples have been tested for COVID in the past two weeks. The tests per million too have seen a sharp surge to 28,607, the release said.

It said that the graded and evolving response has resulted in a testing strategy that steadily widened the testing net in the country. "To keep up with this strategy, the testing lab network in the country is continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1564 labs in the country - 998 labs in the government sector and 566 private labs.

"These include Real-Time RT PCR based testing labs 801 (government: 461 + private: 340), TrueNat based testing labs 643 (government: 503 + private: 140), CBNAAT based testing labs 120 (government: 34 + private: 86)," the release said. (ANI)

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Facebook Horizon’s invite-only beta ready for virtual explorers

Why women may face less severe COVID-19 symptoms than men decoded

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

