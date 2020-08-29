Body of Army jawan who died of cardiac arrest brought to Guj

The body of an Army jawan, whodied of a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to hishowetown Ahmedabad on Saturday morning and was received withmilitary honours, an official said

Rajnish Patni, a sepoy, died at the military hospitalin Meerut on August 27, a defence spokesperson said

"The mortal remains of sepoy Rajnish Patni of EMEBattalion at Meerut were flown to Ahmedabad. Military honoursas per the standard operating procedures were given at cityairport," the official added.