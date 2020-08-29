Body of Army jawan who died of cardiac arrest brought to Guj

Body of Army jawan who died of cardiac arrest brought to GujPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-08-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 12:57 IST
The body of an Army jawan, whodied of a cardiac arrest in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to hishowetown Ahmedabad on Saturday morning and was received withmilitary honours, an official said
Rajnish Patni, a sepoy, died at the military hospitalin Meerut on August 27, a defence spokesperson said
"The mortal remains of sepoy Rajnish Patni of EMEBattalion at Meerut were flown to Ahmedabad. Military honoursas per the standard operating procedures were given at cityairport," the official added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Meerut
- Rajnish Patni
- Ahmedabad
- Uttar Pradesh
- cityairport
ALSO READ
ADB approves USD 1 bn loan for Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System
ADB approves $1bn loan to support Delhi-Meerut Rapid Transit System in India
UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
UP CM gives nod to set up property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow
UP CM's nod to property damage claim tribunals in Meerut, Lucknow