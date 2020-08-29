Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suttur Math is ongoing movement towards establishing peace, harmony: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Suttur Math is an ongoing movement towards establishing peace and harmony in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:28 IST
Suttur Math is ongoing movement towards establishing peace, harmony: Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the event through video conferencing on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that Suttur Math is an ongoing movement towards establishing peace and harmony in the country. "Jagadguru Rajendra Mahaswami dedicated his life towards promoting the overall development of society. Sri Suttur Math is an ongoing movement towards establishing peace and harmony in our country," Singh tweeted.

The Defence Minister attended the inaugural function of the 105th Jayanti celebrations of Jagadguru Shiv Rathri Rajendra Mahaswami ji through video conferencing. The celebrations were organized by Suttur Jagadguru Sri Veerasimhasana Math. Jagadguru Rajendra Mahaswami, a pontiff of the Srimath, was born on August 29, 1916, in Suttur.

The Defence Minister said Sri Suttur Math is a phenomenal cultural movement that promotes social and economic justice based on spiritual values and ideals. "Suttur Math is on a journey towards establishing great civilizational values. This is a journey towards giving new dimensions to our education. This is a journey towards setting new benchmarks for social service. This is a journey towards making of a strong and awakened Bharat," he added.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Suzlon's Q1 net loss swells to Rs 399 crore on low volumes

Indias largest renewable energy solutions provider Suzlon widened its net loss to Rs 399 crore in the April to June quarter from Rs 326 crore in the same period of previous fiscal. Revenue from operations in Q1 FY21 declined to Rs 513 crore...

Dalai Lama expresses concern over poor health of Shinzo Abe

Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed concern over the poor health of Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who had on Friday resigned due to health issues. In a letter to Abe, Dalai Lama wrote, I pray that your treatment will be successful. It is adm...

Tibetan Election Commission in-exile begins voter registration process for 2021 general elections

The Tibetan Election Commission in-exile has officially announced the commencement of the electoral process of the 2021 General Elections of Sikyong political leader president of central Tibetan administration and members of the 17th Tibeta...

Yoga has physical and mental health benefits for atrial fibrillation patients: Study

Yoga could help patients manage the symptoms of atrial fibrillation, suggests a new study published and presented at the ESC Congress 2020. Atrial fibrillation is the most common heart rhythm disorder. One in four middle-aged adults in Euro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020