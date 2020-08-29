CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds high-level meeting on flood situation in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to pay full attention on the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that attention must be given to the Narmada River and its tributaries. He also directed officials to stay in touch with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in case of emergency situations, as per the CMO. "There is a possibility of heavy rains for 48 hours now but there is no need to panic. I am asking you to be careful not to be worried at this hour. Wherever necessary, all work of rescue and relief will be done. Our SDRF teams are active and we are sending NDRF teams where needed. We have also alerted the Army and the Air Force, and they will be called if necessary," he said.

Disaster management teams of districts are continuously active, he informed. The Chief Minister has directed the commissioners of Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, and Indore divisions to keep reviewing the situation. "Boats, helicopters, divers, and other equipment have been properly arranged. Hoshangabad, Bareilly, and Shahganj; there are 16 villages where the floodwaters are entering. I appeal to the locals living in such villages, to leave the low-lying areas immediately. Go to a safer place where the administration is taking you," he said in the meeting.

"A control room has also been set up in the Chief Minister's residence, and officers can directly take and give necessary information to the control room. The locals are being informed by the administration before opening the gates of dams. I request you not to venture around the area," he said. He further said that the state government is also in contact with the Air Force Headquarters at Nagpur in case of an emergency. "SDRF Control Room Number is 1079. In case of any difficulty at the time of rain and flood, immediately report it to the control room. For any kind of help or to give information in an emergency, call 100 and 1079," he said.

Due to heavy rains, flood-like conditions were created in many villages and cities of the state, especially Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Hoshangabad divisions. Also, the water level has also increased rapidly following the continuous release of water from the dams. In Hoshangabad, Narmada River has crossed the high-level mark of 973 m, while the danger mark of the river is 964 m. As many as 13 gates of Tawa Dam have been opened by 30 feet each and leaving 5,33,823 cusec of water per second, said the district administration.

The road connectivity of Betul and Pipariya of the Hoshangabad district was interrupted. Around 164 flood-affected villages were identified in the Hoshangabad district. Keeping in mind the possibility of floods, the district administration has instructed all the officials to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bhopal following heavy rainfall in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city for today.