Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds high-level meeting on flood situation in MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 29-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 17:29 IST
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan holds high-level meeting on flood situation in MP
MP CM conducting meeting with officials to review flood situation in the state. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday held a high-level meeting on the rain and flood situation in the state, said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). In the meeting, the Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to pay full attention on the Narmada river and its tributaries as heavy rains are likely to continue in parts of the state for the next 48 hours.

In the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that attention must be given to the Narmada River and its tributaries. He also directed officials to stay in touch with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in case of emergency situations, as per the CMO. "There is a possibility of heavy rains for 48 hours now but there is no need to panic. I am asking you to be careful not to be worried at this hour. Wherever necessary, all work of rescue and relief will be done. Our SDRF teams are active and we are sending NDRF teams where needed. We have also alerted the Army and the Air Force, and they will be called if necessary," he said.

Disaster management teams of districts are continuously active, he informed. The Chief Minister has directed the commissioners of Hoshangabad, Jabalpur, and Indore divisions to keep reviewing the situation. "Boats, helicopters, divers, and other equipment have been properly arranged. Hoshangabad, Bareilly, and Shahganj; there are 16 villages where the floodwaters are entering. I appeal to the locals living in such villages, to leave the low-lying areas immediately. Go to a safer place where the administration is taking you," he said in the meeting.

"A control room has also been set up in the Chief Minister's residence, and officers can directly take and give necessary information to the control room. The locals are being informed by the administration before opening the gates of dams. I request you not to venture around the area," he said. He further said that the state government is also in contact with the Air Force Headquarters at Nagpur in case of an emergency. "SDRF Control Room Number is 1079. In case of any difficulty at the time of rain and flood, immediately report it to the control room. For any kind of help or to give information in an emergency, call 100 and 1079," he said.

Due to heavy rains, flood-like conditions were created in many villages and cities of the state, especially Jabalpur, Bhopal, and Hoshangabad divisions. Also, the water level has also increased rapidly following the continuous release of water from the dams. In Hoshangabad, Narmada River has crossed the high-level mark of 973 m, while the danger mark of the river is 964 m. As many as 13 gates of Tawa Dam have been opened by 30 feet each and leaving 5,33,823 cusec of water per second, said the district administration.

The road connectivity of Betul and Pipariya of the Hoshangabad district was interrupted. Around 164 flood-affected villages were identified in the Hoshangabad district. Keeping in mind the possibility of floods, the district administration has instructed all the officials to remain on high alert. Meanwhile, waterlogging was witnessed in parts of Bhopal following heavy rainfall in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain' in the city for today.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Husband, mother-in-law arrested in dowry death case in Greater Noida

The husband and the mother-in-law of a woman, who was found dead at her in-laws home in Greater Noida, have been arrested in an alleged dowry death case, police said Saturday. The arrests were made on Friday evening from Shadipur Chhidoli v...

Two Indian vaccine candidates against COVID-19 in phase two trials: VK Paul

Bharat Biotechs vaccine candidate based on inactivated virus procured by ICMR and Zydus Cadilas candidate based on viral DNA are two Indian COVID-19 vaccines in second phase trial, Niti Aayog member Dr Vinod K Paul said on Saturday. Taking ...

Railway official's wife, son shot dead at home in Lucknow

The wife and son of a senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said. They were allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at their residence located in th...

110-year-old woman recovers from COVID-19, discharged from Kerala hospital

In a matter of pride for the state health sector, a 110-year-old woman got discharged from a Medical College Hospital in North Kerala on Saturday after winning her battle against the novel coronavirus. State Health Minister K K Shailaja sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020