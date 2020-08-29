Railway official's wife, son shot dead at home in Lucknow

The wife and son of a senior railway official were found dead at their Lucknow residence on Saturday in a suspected case of murder, a police official said. They were allegedly shot dead by unknown assailants at their residence located in the high-security Gautampalli area, which is few kilometres away from the official residence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"The deceased have been identified as Malini Bajpai (45), wife of a senior railway official and son Sharad (20)," a police official said, and added that the police got information about the murder at around 3.30 pm. Speaking to reporters here, Sujeet Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Lucknow said, "Prima facie, it does not seem to be a case of loot, and investigations are going on. It seems that the son was around 20-22. The daughter has been admitted to the trauma centre. She is not injured. There are servants in the house. The incident took place in the morning." Pandey also said the bodies were found in a bedroom.