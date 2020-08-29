Left Menu
Revoking J-K's special status was 'undemocratic', 'unethical': NC

The declaration calls for restoration of all sovereign promises made to the people of the erstwhile state.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:31 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Terming the rescinding of Jammu and Kashmir's special status as "undemocratic" and "unethical", National Conference (NC) leaders met on Saturday and authorised its president Farooq Abdullah to build a consensus of all political parties on acceptance of last week's 'Gupkar Declaration'. The declaration calls for restoration of all sovereign promises made to the people of the erstwhile state.

The Saturday meeting was the first of the NC's political affairs committee (PAC) since the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year and it was chaired by Farooq Abdullah. The meeting was attended by party vice president Omar Abdullah and leaders Ali Mohammed Sagar and Nasir Aslam Wani, among others. The Centre on August 5 last year had abrogated the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and divided into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The meeting, which was held at the NC's headquarter 'Nawa-e-Subah', lasted for seven hours and issues pertaining to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh were discussed. The party, after the meeting, in a statement said, "The unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional measures undertaken by the government, and its impact on the ground level in Jammu and Kashmir was deliberated in the PAC meeting." "On the occasion, PAC members authorised the party president to widen the acceptance of the Gupkar Declaration among all the sections in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh. The participants applauded the efforts of the party president for his efforts underway to bring different political voices on a single platform for the restoration of JK's honour, which was undemocratically, unilaterally and unethically rescinded on August 5 last year," it's said.

PAC members also took strong exception of the succeeding measures undertaken by New Delhi following the "annihilation of Articles 370, 35-A", the NC said in its statement. On August 22, the NC and five other parties including its arch-rival PDP had issued a joint resolution known as the 'Gupkar Declaration' which made it clear that there can be "nothing about us without us" in Jammu and Kashmir. This was seen as a statement which clearly indicated that the Centre has to take into confidence the people before implementing any constitutional change.

In Saturday's meeting, PAC members also expressed outrage over the decision undertaken in August last year and said the measures have violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of the Union of India to the people of the erstwhile state made from time to time. "The members appreciated the peace-loving people of JK for their peaceful response to unwholesome decisions undertaken by the Centre. The PAC members vowed to stand behind the party president in his efforts to bring all political parties and other civil society groups on one platform to pitch for the restoration of what was unconstitutionally snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement said. It said Abdullah also took stock of party activities in different districts, including Kargil, Chenab, and Pir Panchal regions.

"The PAC members also rued the widespread administrative inertia, and development deficit in JK and expressed concern over the state of the economy in JK. They also expressed dismay over the plight of people associated with agriculture, horticulture, tourism, large and small businesses, medium and small-scale industries and handicraft sector," it said.

