1000 kg of sea cucumber seized

The Indian Coast Guard on Saturday in a coordinated sea-air operation recovered 1000 kg of sea cucumber worth over Rs 5 crore, intended to be smuggled to Sri Lanka, in the Gulf of Mannar. Sea Cucumbers are an endangered and protected (marine) species, a Defence release here said.

"In a swift sea-air coordinated mid-sea operation an Indian Coast Guard Ship and aircraft apprehended a fishing boat at about 1200 hrs on August 29, carrying approximately 1000 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth over Rs 5 crore in international market," it said. "The package was intended to be smuggled into Sri Lanka. The fishing boat along with three crew have been apprehended and brought to Tuticorin for further investigation," it added.

The successful operation reiterates the Indian Coast Guard's resolve for ensuring safe seas in the region through extensive surveillance for monitoring suspicious activities at sea, the release added..