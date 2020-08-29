Seers' body demands uniform civil code
PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 29-08-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 21:36 IST
A seers' body here has demanded that a uniform civil code be imposed in the country, saying "Muslims are no longer a minority in India". Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri told reporters that he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking implementation of a uniform civil code (UCC).
"A UCC will help control the country's population," he claimed. "Muslims are no longer a minority in India," Giri said and also advocated depriving those having more than two children of government facilities.
Objecting to a statement given by a woman against Hindu gods and goddesses in Prayagraj, he said it "shows how Hindus are being intimidated"..
