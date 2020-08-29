Punjab: 10 workers injured in furnace unit blast
Ten labourers were injured in a furnace unit blast in Mandi Gobindgarh on Saturday, police said. Of the 10 workers who received burn injuries, six were referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh, they said. The condition of two workers was stated to be critical. Police said they are investigating the matter.PTI | Fatehgarhsahib | Updated: 29-08-2020 22:02 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 22:02 IST
The condition of two workers was stated to be critical. A blast occurred when the labourers were working near the furnace. Police said they are investigating the matter.
