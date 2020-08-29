Ahmedabad's COVID-19 cases rise by 164 to 31,177; 3 die

The COVID-19 count in Ahmedabad district rose to 31,177 on Saturday with addition of 164 new cases, Gujarat health department said. With three persons succumbing to the viral infection, the toll went up to 1,724, it said.

A total of 160 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries to 26,070 in the district, the department said in its release. Of the total 164 new infections, Ahmedabad city reported 143 cases while rural areas added 21 patients to its tally.

All the 3 deaths were reported from the city, it said. As per the COVID-19 bulletin released by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, the city's recovery rate stood at 84.5 per cent with 24,728 patients discharged so far.

At 2,883, active cases accounted for 9.8 per cent of the total cases, it said. At 465, north-west zone in the city has the highest number of active cases followed by south-west zone (464 cases) and south zone (453 cases).

The north zone has the lowest number of 312 active cases, the AMC said. In rural parts of the district, the COVID-19 tally has increased to 1,759 with 21 new cases being added in the day while the recovery rate stood at 92 per cent, officials said.

