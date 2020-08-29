COVID-19: Delhi again records highest single-day spike in cases in Aug; death count 4,404

Left Menu
Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike here in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,404, authorities said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2020 23:40 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 23:40 IST
Delhi recorded 1,954 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the city's highest single-day spike here in August till date, taking the tally to over 1.71 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,404, authorities said. This is the highest number of cases in the last nearly 50 days.

Fifteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The city had recorded its previous highest spike of 1,840 fresh cases on August 27.

On Friday, 20 deaths were reported and the daily cases count was 1,808. The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 14,040 from 13,208 the previous day.  On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 COVID-19 cases, till date. The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,389 on Friday.

The Saturday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,404 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,71,366.  The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 8.8 per cent while the recovery rate was over 89 per cent, as per the bulletin. Also, on Saturday, the number of containment zones jumped to 803 from 763 the previous day, it said.

Fresh cases and active cases have shown an increase in the last several days. Delhi has seen a fluctuation in the number of novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of this month.

On August 1, the city recorded 1,118 fresh cases while for the next three days, the number of infections reported in a single-day stayed below the 1,000-mark. From August 5 to 9, the number of fresh COVID-19 cases again stayed above the 1,000-mark only to come down to 707 on August 10.

Three days between August 11 and 22, the city saw less than 1,000 fresh cases - August 13 (956), August 16 (652), and August 17 (787).  Since August 18, COVID-19 cases again have been coming in four-figure count. According to the bulletin, out of the total number of beds in COVID hospitals, 10,177 are vacant.

Also, 3,948 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by people under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by the Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights, it said. According to the bulletin, 1,52,922 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation stands at 7,024. The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Saturday stood at 15,407 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 6,597 in all adding 22,004, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 15,48,659. The number of tests done per million, as on Friday was 81,508, it said.

