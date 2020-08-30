Left Menu
CCB issues notice to filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh over his remarks on drug use in Kannada film industry

The Central Crime Branch's (CCB) Anti Narcotics Wing issued a notice to filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh regarding his statements on media channels over consumption of drugs in the Kannada film industry.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-08-2020 06:32 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 06:32 IST
Indrajit Lankesh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The CCB has asked him to come forward and share information and support Bengaluru Police in the fight against drugs.

Lankesh had earlier claimed that some budding actors do consume banned substances. He had raised these points, during the course of many interviews given to the media, after the death of a young Kannada actor, Chiranjeevi Sarja. (ANI)

