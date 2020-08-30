NEWS SCHEDULEPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 10:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 10:08 IST
National news schedule for Sunday, August 30 Coronavirus updates NATIONAL-PM's monthly broadcast 'Mann ki Baat ' at 11 am-Stories on Congress turmoil, including its implications for party prospects in Bihar polls NCR-Story on Delhi Fire Service planning to give online training of fire safety measures to employees of hotels, restaurants-With its finances hit by COVID and jewellery sold out, family struggles for aid for treatment of 12-year-old son suffering rom cerebral palsy NORTH-AICC Rajasthan in-charge Ajay Maken to visit Jaipur EAST-West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra to address press conference WEST -Hit by pandemic, band artists in Aurangabad hope for revival of business during Ganesh visarjan PTIDV
