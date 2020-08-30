Many States, UTs exceed 140 tests/day/million population

As India rides the wave of an upsurge in testing, many States/Union Territories (UT) have exceeded 140 tests per day per million population as advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and several have demonstrated better performance with Positivity Rate lower than the national average, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Goa has topped the list of States/UTs that have exceeded 140 tests/day/million population, with 1,584 tests.

Andhra Pradesh stands second in the list with 1,391 tests followed by Delhi and Odisha with 950 and 905 tests. States/UTs with Positivity Rate lower than the national average include Rajasthan with 4.18 per cent, Uttar Pradesh with 4.56 per cent. Odisha's Positivity Rate is lower than the national average and stands at 5.71 per cent and Tamil Nadu's rate stands at 8.10 per cent.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case tally crossed 35-lakh mark with a spike of 78,761 new cases and 948 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)