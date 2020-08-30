Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi's new mantra 'Team up for Toys'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making 'toys for the world' and highlighted the ability of India to become a 'toy hub'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2020 12:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 12:09 IST
Mann ki Baat: PM Modi's new mantra 'Team up for Toys'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making 'toys for the world' and highlighted the ability of India to become a 'toy hub'. "There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys. Toys are very important for the development of children. Even Rabindranath Tagore has spoken about the importance of toys. India has the talent and the ability to become a toy hub by making toys for the entire world," the Prime Minister said.

"You will be surprised to know that the global toy industry is over Rs 7 lakh crores. However, India's share in the global industry is very small. It is not right for us to have such a small share, we have to work towards improving this. I urge our start-ups to 'Team up for Toys', this also matches our call for Vocal for Local," he said. The Prime Minister also talked about developing toy clusters in India to make the nation a toy hub. "Some parts of India developing also as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys, like Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. There are many such places and we can count many names," he said.

Earlier this month, the Prime minister said that the nation now needs to move forward with 'Make for World' mantra along with 'Make in India'. (ANI)

TRENDING

Artificial intelligence accurately identifies infants with low risk of serious bacterial infection: Study

Autistic people's nerve cells differ before birth, study finds

Huawei Watch GT2 Pro leaked renders show circular dial, two buttons

NASA picks five new mission concept studies to study space environments

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Congress to hold virtual rallies across Bihar from Sept 1 ahead of upcoming Assembly polls

The Congress party has decided to hold virtual rallies across Bihar from September 1 ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. The development comes as several top BJP leaders are scheduled to arrive in Bihar after September 6 ...

Nationals' Turner looks to continue hot streak vs. Godley, Red Sox

Trea Turner looks to continue his torrid stretch at the plate on Sunday afternoon when the visiting Washington Nationals and Boston Red Sox play the rubber match of their three-game series. Turner, who went 5-for-5 in Washingtons 5-3 setbac...

Telecom industry revenue expected to rise 14-15% in current fiscal: COAI

Telecom industrys revenues are expected to rise 14-15 per cent in the current financial year led by some uptick in average revenue per user, though the subscriber base may remain flat with rural growth offsetting SIM consolidation in urban ...

Mayawati welcomes ‘unified’ central policy regarding Unlock 4 guidelines

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday welcomed the unified policy of the Centre pertaining to Unlock 4 guidelines. The Union home ministry on Saturday issued the Unlock 4 guidelines under which metro trains would be allowed to resume services from S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020