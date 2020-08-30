Will ensure social distancing is maintained in metros: Delhi Transport Minister

Left Menu
Expressing happiness at the Centre's decision to resume Delhi Metro services, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said his government will ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed by the commuters.

Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister speaks to ANI on Sunday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing happiness at the Centre's decision to resume Delhi Metro services, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Sunday said his government will ensure that COVID-19 norms are followed by the commuters. "We will ensure that social distancing is maintained in the metros. Thermal screening of passengers will be done at the entry. No tokens will be issued, smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be used," he said while speaking to ANI.

"I am sure that once the metro gets operational, the crowd in the buses will also be reduced. I am happy that people are getting relief after five months," Gahlot added. The Delhi Transport Minister said that a meeting with DMRC and other officials will be held in the capital in a day or two for the smooth functioning of the train service.

The Home Ministry had on Saturday issued new guidelines for opening up of more activities in areas outside the containment zones. In Unlock-4, the process of phased re-opening of activities has been extended further. The metro rail will be allowed to operate with effect from September 7 in a graded manner, by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Ministry of Railways in consultation with Home Ministry. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in this regard will be issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Social, academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious, political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, from September 21. However, such limited gatherings can be held with the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing, provision for thermal scanning and hand wash or sanitiser. Open-air theatres will be permitted to open with effect from September 21. The lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till September 30. All activities shall be permitted outside containment zones, except cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres excluding open-air theatre and similar places and international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by the Home Ministry. (ANI)

