Haryana govt revokes order directing shops, malls to remain shut on Mondays, Tuesdays

A day after the Union Home Ministry announced guidelines for 'Unlock 4', the Haryana government revoked an earlier order directing all shops and shopping malls, except those dealing in essential good and services, to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 30-08-2020 14:22 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 14:22 IST
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

A day after the Union Home Ministry announced guidelines for 'Unlock 4', the Haryana government revoked an earlier order directing all shops and shopping malls, except those dealing in essential good and services, to remain closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. In a tweet on Sunday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the order had been revoked since the Unlock 4.0 guidelines released by the Centre on Saturday did not give states the right to impose a lockdown.

"The Central Government has not given the right to announce lockdown to the State Governments in Unlock 4, so the Haryana Government has withdrawn the August 28 order to close the market on Monday and Tuesday. So there will be no lockdown now," Vij tweeted. On August 28, the Haryana government had decided to keep shopping malls and shops closed on Monday and Tuesday instead of keeping the markets closed on Saturday and Sunday in all cities of Haryana. However, it was decided to keep shops of essential commodities open during this period. It was decided to keep liquor shops open seven days.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its Unlock-4 guidelines directed states not to impose any local lockdown outside containment zones. "State/ UT Governments shall not impose any local lockdown (State/ District/ sub-division/City/ village level), outside the containment zones, without prior consultation with the Central Government," it said.

Restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement has been lifted. (ANI)

