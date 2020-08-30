PM reiterates commitment to protecting whale sharks

On International Whale Shark Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reiterated India's commitment to protecting them. He also said in a tweet that these gigantic fish visit the Gujarat's coast every year and shared a state government's paper on their conservation programme. "On International Whale Shark Day, we reiterate our commitment to protect the whale shark. Did you know whale sharks visit Gujarat's coast every year? Since 2004, we've made several efforts to conserve this species," the prime minister said.