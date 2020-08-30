COVID-19: HP's Hamirpur hospital closed for two days after two employees test positive

A local government hospital here on Sunday closed its out patient departments (OPDs) and operation theatres for two days after two of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19, officials said

Medical Superintendent of the Government Medical College, Anil Verma, said the decision of closing OPDs and operation theatres on Monday and Tuesday had been taken after a meeting with Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena. He, however, said that emergency services would continue as usual

Verma said that the hospital would be open to the people on Wednesday after sanitising it fully as per the protocol of the central government. PTI CORR DJI KJ