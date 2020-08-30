Adityanath meets Gorakhpur MP, MLA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with Gorakhpur MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and MP Ravi Kishan, days after a tug of war between both leaders over the transfer of a PWD assistant engineer. When asked about the controversy after the meeting, four-time Gorakhpur (urban) MLA Agarwal said, "It was not a controversy but a conversation and everyone in a democracy has the right to put forth his views." Ravi Kishan told reporters that he discussed the issue of road construction for which he had met Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Agarwal had earlier complained to Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya about the “careless” attitude of PWD Assistant Engineer K K Singh. The assistant engineer was transferred from Gorakhpur and attached to the Lucknow office by Maurya. The MLA had wrote about the issue on social media and thanked the deputy chief minister.

However, Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan and MLA Fatehbahadur Singh came out in support of the engineer while Bansgaon BJP MP Kamlesh Paswan sided with Agarwal..