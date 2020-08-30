Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean

Hundreds of rescued migrants and refugees currently on board three vessels in the Central Mediterranean, some of whom have been stuck at sea for weeks, must be brought to shore immediately, two UN agencies said on Saturday.

UN News | Updated: 31-08-2020 09:10 IST | Created: 30-08-2020 20:39 IST
UN agencies call for urgent disembarkation of hundreds rescued in the Mediterranean
“Any delays could jeopardize the safety of all people on board, including its crew members,” the agencies warned. Image Credit: Twitter(@Refugees)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, also underlined the need for a regional agreement on safe disembarkation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and reduced search and rescue capacity.

"The humanitarian imperative of saving lives should not be penalized or stigmatized, especially in the absence of dedicated state-led efforts," they said in a joint statement.

Fears for overcrowded vessel

The agencies reported that some 200 refugees and migrants were in urgent need of transfer and disembarkation from the Louise Michel, a search and rescue vessel operated by a German non-governmental organization (NGO) and funded by the reclusive British artist Banksy.

The boat had assisted in a rescue early on Saturday and was overcrowded. "Any delays could jeopardize the safety of all people on board, including its crew members," the agencies warned.

Following calls for assistance, 49 people were later evacuated by the Italian coastguard, according to media reports.

An 'unacceptable' situation

Meanwhile, some 27 people who had departed from Libya have been aboard a commercial vessel since being rescued more than three weeks ago. Those on the Maersk Etienne include a pregnant woman and children.

Describing the situation as "unacceptable", the UN agencies stressed that a commercial tanker "cannot be considered a suitable place to keep people in need of humanitarian assistance or those who may need international protection", adding that "appropriate COVID-19 prevention measures can be implemented once they reach dry land."

A further 200 migrants and refugees are on board another NGO rescue vessel, the Sea Watch 4.

Lack of regional agreement

Both IOM and UNHCR have long called for a regional agreement on a mechanism for disembarkation of people rescued at sea.

"The lack of agreement...is not an excuse to deny vulnerable people a port of safety and the assistance they need, as required under international law," they said, calling for stalled talks to be resumed and for other European Union (EU) states to step up support to Mediterranean countries on the frontline of the issue.

The UN agencies also expressed concern about what they described as the continued absence of dedicated EU-led search and rescue capacity in the Central Mediterranean.

"With relatively fewer NGO vessels compared to previous years, the gap is being increasingly filled by commercial vessels," they said.

"It is vital that they are permitted to disembark rescued passengers promptly, as, without such timely processes, shipmasters of commercial vessels may be deterred from attending to distress calls for fear of being stranded at sea for weeks on end."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV dedicates VMA show to 'true hero' Chadwick Boseman; A digital dance-off spreads from Argentina to the world and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.MTV dedicates VMA show to true hero Chadwick BosemanYouth channel MTV dedicated its Video Music Awards show on Sunday to Chadwick Boseman, calling the Black Panther star, whose dea...

Health News Roundup: India coronavirus cases surge to 3.6 million; New Zealanders wear face masks as Auckland lockdown lifted

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million Reuters tallyGlobal coronavirus cases surged past 25 million on Sunday, according to a Reuters tally, as India marked a worldwide record for da...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

A Reuters tally showed that global COVID-19 cases surpassed 25 million, with total infections in the United States topping six million on Sunday as the virus spread increased in many Midwest states.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive ...

Soccer-Fulham sign midfielders Reed, Lemina from Southampton

Fulham have strengthened their midfield ahead of the new Premier League season by signing Harrison Reed and Mario Lemina from Southampton. Reed, who spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Fulham, had signed a four-year contract with the option...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020