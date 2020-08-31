Left Menu
Goa Governor greets people, especially Keralite community, on Onam

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-08-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 02:57 IST
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Onam, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, especially the Keralite community. Koshyari said that the festival symbolizes "act of giving and being selfless towards mankind and following the religion of humanity."

"May this year's Onam festival bring immense happiness, joy and prosperity to one andall. Onam, though essentially a harvest festival, commemorates the annual visit of the legendary and mythical demon king 'Mahabali' who is considered to have ruled ancient Kerala," Koshyari said in his message. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind had also extended his greetings on the festival and termed it a symbol of the country's rich cultural heritage.

Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2. Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)

