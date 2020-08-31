Goa Governor greets people, especially Keralite community, on Onam
On the occasion of Onam, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, especially the Keralite community.ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 31-08-2020 02:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 02:57 IST
On the occasion of Onam, Goa Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari extended his greetings and best wishes to the people of the state, especially the Keralite community. Koshyari said that the festival symbolizes "act of giving and being selfless towards mankind and following the religion of humanity."
"May this year's Onam festival bring immense happiness, joy and prosperity to one andall. Onam, though essentially a harvest festival, commemorates the annual visit of the legendary and mythical demon king 'Mahabali' who is considered to have ruled ancient Kerala," Koshyari said in his message. Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind had also extended his greetings on the festival and termed it a symbol of the country's rich cultural heritage.
Onam festivities, which started on August 22, will continue till September 2. Onam falls in the month of Chingam, which is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar. The celebrations spread over 10 days mark the Malayalam New Year and conclude with Thiruvonam. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
- Goa
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Kerala
- Mahabali
ALSO READ
Wildcraft eager to take growth to periphery of India, play part in self-reliant country goal
Rave party busted in Goa, 23 including three foreigners held
23 held, drugs seized by Goa Police from rave party
Schenn's OT goal cuts Blues deficit to Canucks to one game
Goa to host ISL as per SOPs, MHA guidelines: Minister