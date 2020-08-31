BSF seizes medicines, cosmetics worth Rs 23.25 lakhs being smuggled to Bangladesh

Border Security Force (BSF) seized a huge quantity of cosmetics, medicines, and miscellaneous items worth Rs 23.25 lakhs here on Saturday. BSF said that the recovery was made when these items were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the banks of Lake Bour in Haridaspur, North 24 Pargana border district.

On Saturday, BSF apprehended a smuggler with export goods and mobile phones worth over Rs 21 lakhs, and these items were being smuggled into Bangladesh. "On August 29, 2020, the BSF troops of South Bengal Frontier apprehended one smuggler along with Bharat Benz truck loaded with export goods and mobile phones worth Rs 21,38,594. These items were being smuggled to Bangladesh through the location of ICP Petrapole 179 BN BSF, N/24 Pargana Border District," read a press statement. (ANI)