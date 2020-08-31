Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K: Police along with Army arrest three persons who were in contact with Pakistani handler of LeT

Reasi District Police and Army RR unit from Mahore with active support from army intelligence has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) revival plan in the Mahore area of the district and arrested three persons who were in contact with their Pakistani handler (LET), Mohammad Qasim who had exfiltrated to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) in 2002.

ANI | Reasi (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2020 16:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 16:47 IST
J-K: Police along with Army arrest three persons who were in contact with Pakistani handler of LeT
Reasi SSP Rashmi Wazir speaking to reporters on Monday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Reasi District Police and Army RR unit from Mahore with active support from army intelligence has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LET) revival plan in the Mahore area of the district and arrested three persons who were in contact with their Pakistani handler (LET), Mohammad Qasim who had exfiltrated to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) in 2002. "On August 5, an information was received through reliable sources at Mahore Police Station that some unknown persons (anti-national elements) in the area are in touch with LET terrorists based in Pakistan to revive the LET in Mahore with the intention to wage a war against the country and to disturb the sovereignty and integrity of India," Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rashmi Wazir told reporters at a press conference here.

"On this information, a case under sections 120-B, 121, 122, 123, 124 of Indian penal Code (IPC) was registered on August 5 in Mahore Police station and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case," she added. The Reasi SSP further said: "During the course of the investigation, with the help of technical data analysis support from Army RR and intelligence Units working in Mahore area and interrogation of suspects by the SIT it has emerged that Mohammad Qasim, who exfiltrated to POK in the year 2002, is the mastermind behind the module."

"He is trying to establish a network so that LET can utilise this new potential either as guides in infiltration or to recruit new ones in militancy from Mahore and adjoining areas, providing logistics support and establishing LET base, facilitate the crossing of militants via various routes including but not limited to Rajouri belt - Mahore - Kulgam area," she added. Three suspects namely Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Aziz and Ashfaq Ahmed have been arrested who are in touch with the said Mohammad Qasim via different means.

Some Benami transactions in different accounts of these suspects have also been detected and some families of slain militants who have received financial aid from ISI have also been identified. Further investigation is underway.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Portugal's exports slump 40% in second quarter, stoke record GDP fall

Portugals record economic contraction in the second quarter saw exports of goods and services plunge by 40 as the coronavirus eroded revenue from overseas tourists, a breakdown of official GDP data showed on Monday. Data from the National S...

Register of harassment perpetrators should be set up in public service

Public Service and Administration Deputy Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga, says a register should be set up to record the names of sexual harassment perpetrators in the public service.Chikunga said the information on this proposed register shou...

COVID-19: Over 5K fresh cases, 63 more deaths in UP

The death toll due to coronavirus climbed to 3,486 in Uttar Pradesh with 63 fresh COVID-19 fatalities reported from the state, a senior official said on Monday. Among the fresh COVID-19 deaths, state capital Lucknow recorded the highest num...

Rupee to strengthen in Rs 73.5-74 range against US dollar in short run: Report

The rupee is likely to strengthen in the range of 73.5-74 against the US dollar in the short run, helped by higher overseas inflows, says a report. The rupee has strengthened in August due to a combination of both fundamentals as well as ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020