J-K: Police along with Army arrest three persons who were in contact with Pakistani handler of LeT

Reasi District Police and Army RR unit from Mahore with active support from army intelligence has busted a major Lashkar-e-Taiba's (LET) revival plan in the Mahore area of the district and arrested three persons who were in contact with their Pakistani handler (LET), Mohammad Qasim who had exfiltrated to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (POK) in 2002. "On August 5, an information was received through reliable sources at Mahore Police Station that some unknown persons (anti-national elements) in the area are in touch with LET terrorists based in Pakistan to revive the LET in Mahore with the intention to wage a war against the country and to disturb the sovereignty and integrity of India," Reasi Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rashmi Wazir told reporters at a press conference here.

"On this information, a case under sections 120-B, 121, 122, 123, 124 of Indian penal Code (IPC) was registered on August 5 in Mahore Police station and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted to investigate the case," she added. The Reasi SSP further said: "During the course of the investigation, with the help of technical data analysis support from Army RR and intelligence Units working in Mahore area and interrogation of suspects by the SIT it has emerged that Mohammad Qasim, who exfiltrated to POK in the year 2002, is the mastermind behind the module."

"He is trying to establish a network so that LET can utilise this new potential either as guides in infiltration or to recruit new ones in militancy from Mahore and adjoining areas, providing logistics support and establishing LET base, facilitate the crossing of militants via various routes including but not limited to Rajouri belt - Mahore - Kulgam area," she added. Three suspects namely Ghulam Hussain, Abdul Aziz and Ashfaq Ahmed have been arrested who are in touch with the said Mohammad Qasim via different means.

Some Benami transactions in different accounts of these suspects have also been detected and some families of slain militants who have received financial aid from ISI have also been identified. Further investigation is underway.