DK Shivakumar discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been discharged from a hospital in Bengaluru after recovering from COVID-19. Shivakumar was admitted to the hospital on August 24.

Sharing the information of his discharge, Suguna Hospital on Monday said, "Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar has been discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19." On August 25, the Congress leader himself confirmed the news about his health on Twitter.

"I had a fever and have tested positive for the coronavirus. I am doing well, but as a precaution have been hospitalised and am under the good care of doctors. With your wishes and blessings, I will soon be back. I appeal to all those who came in contact with me to be cautious," he had tweeted. Notably, former Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah had earlier this month tested positive for coronavirus as well. He had later recovered from the virus after treatment but was advised to stay in home quarantine.Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who had also tested positive for COVID-19, had also recently recovered from the virus. (ANI)