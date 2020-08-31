Left Menu
Development News Edition

Only 227 illegal foreigners deported from Assam in over 7 years

The number of deportations is small as the accused persons contest in the higher courts the verdicts against them after being declared illegal foreigners in the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs), state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Ptowary said.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-08-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 18:57 IST
Only 227 illegal foreigners deported from Assam in over 7 years

Only 227 illegal immigrants, most of them from Bangladesh have been deported in nearly seven-and-half-years since 2013, Assam government said on Monday. The number of deportations is small as the accused persons contest in the higher courts the verdicts against them after being declared illegal foreigners in the Foreigners Tribunals (FTs), state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Ptowary said. In his reply to a query by Congress MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi during the Question Hour.

At present 425 people are lodged in six detention centres across the state, he said. The state had been witness to six-year-long Assam Agitation since 1979 against illegal infiltration from Bangladesh which threatened the demography of the state. It had ended with the signing of the Assam Accord signed between the Centre and leaders of the Assam movement in 1985.

"A total of 227 persons have been deported from March 13, 2013 to July 31, 2020," Patowary said on behalf of the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the home and Assam Accord implementation portfolios. Patowary also informed the House that a total 1,36,149 people have been declared as illegal foreigners by the FTs till July 31, 2020.

When AIUDF MLA Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury sought to know the reason for such a small number of deportations against the allegation of "lakhs of foreigners", the Minister said that the FTs declare the suspected people as illegal foreigners. "They then go to the High Court and Supreme Court against the FT verdicts. These legal procedures take a long time. Presently 100 FTs are functioning and the Centre has approved 400 more. The recruitment for 200 FTs are on," Patowary said.

Replying to a query by AGP member Prodip Hazarika, he said that most of these 227 deported illegal foreigners are from Bangladesh. On Kurmi's question about the implementation of the Assam Accord, Patowary said the BJP-led government is fully committed to carry out each clause of the pact in letter and spirit.

Not satisfied with the minister's reply, Kurmi continued to ask questions despite Speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami asking him to settle down. As Kurmi kept up his aggressive questioning, the speaker suspended him for the rest of the Question Hour and the House Marshals took him away forcibly from his seat.

Replying to Chawdhury's question on the National Register of Citizens (NRC), Patowary said the Assam government has submitted an affidavit in Supreme Court for re-verification of 20 per cent names in districts bordering Bangladesh and 10 per cent in the rest. When the AIUDF legislator alleged that the BJP-led government has failed to seal the India-Bangladesh border in Assam, the minister said the international border is safe now with only five km of fencing remaining.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Musk's Neuralink puts computer chips in animal brains

Study finds obese people at higher risk of COVID-19 complications

Mutated coronavirus strain found in Indonesia as cases jump

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million; Australia sees new COVID-19 cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Complete lockdown in Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12: Chief secy

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown in September, clearing the air over the issue after the Unlock 4 guidelines asked states to take the Centre into confidence before imposing any lo...

Kohli leads sporting fraternity in condoling Pranab Mukerjee's death

The Indian sporting fraternity, led by cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee, saying the nation has lost a great leader who was loved by all. Mukherjee, who served as the 13th pr...

Montenegro's pro-Western ruling party falls short of majority in vote

President Milo Djukanovics pro-Western party suffered a major setback in Montenegros parliamentary election, results showed on Monday, winning most votes but losing its majority and so requiring a coalition partner to stay in power. The Dem...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 stalls at record level, set for best August in 36 years

The SP 500 hovered near record highs on Monday as bets on an economic revival due to prolonged central bank support put the index on course for its best August in decades. The Federal Reserves commitment to tolerate inflation and keep inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020