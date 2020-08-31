Left Menu
Complete lockdown in Bengal on Sept 7, 11 and 12: Chief secy

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown in September, clearing the air over the issue after the Unlock 4 guidelines asked states to take the Centre into confidence before imposing any local shutdown outside containment zones.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-08-2020 19:56 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 19:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government on Monday decided to go ahead with three days of complete lockdown in September, clearing the air over the issue after the Unlock 4 guidelines asked states to take the Centre into confidence before imposing any local shutdown outside containment zones. State-wide complete lockdown shall be observed on September 7, 11, and 12 as already announced, to contain the spread of COVID-19, an official order issued by Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs, in a recent notification, had said as part of Unlock 4 that comes into force from Tuesday, states cannot impose any local lockdown outside containment zones without prior consultation with the central government. The order issued by Sinha also said lockdown will be extended in containment zones in West Bengal till September 30.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, and theatres will remain closed till the end of September, while gatherings and congregations would also be prohibited till that time, it said. However, medicine shops, pharmacies, courts, fire and emergency services, and electricity, water, and conservancy services have been exempted.

In addition to the relaxations permitted outside the containment zones, Metro Rail service will be allowed to resume in a graded manner from September 8, the order said. Open air theatres can also reopen from September 21.

On the three days of total lockdown in the state, all government and private offices and commercial establishments will remain closed, and there would be no public and private transport service in operation. Containment zones will be demarcated by district authorities with strict perimeter control and enforcement of measures as per the standard protocol, the order said.

District magistrates on assessment of local situation may enforce stricter containment measures in their districts, it added.

