Mukherjee was backbone of Parliament for many years: Javadekar

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday condoled the passing away of former president Pranab Mukherjee and said he was not only an intellectual but a decision maker and the backbone of Parliament for many years. Former president Pranab Mukherjee, one of India's most cerebral and respected politicians, died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

In his condolence message, Javadekar said, "India has lost one of its great sons, Bharat Ratna Shri Pranab Mukherjee. Shri Mukherjee was not only an intellectual but a decision maker, a strategist and the backbone of Parliament for many years. "He has left his mark on governance and administration. As President of India he has performed with clear understanding and with dignity," the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

Javadekar reminisced the time he sought permission from Mukherjee to publish his speeches, which the former president permitted. "On one of the occasions when Pranab Da was the Chief Guest for the Teachers Day ceremony in Vigyan Bhawan, I gave him a slate as a gift and he liked it very much," Javadekar tweeted with a photograph of handing over the gift to Mukherjee.