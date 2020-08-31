Puducherry Lt Governor, CM condole death of Mukherjee

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Monday expressed grief over the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, hailing him as one known for his rich wisdom and political acumen and an able administrator. Bedi, in her condolence message, said Mukherjee was a politician of high credibility with few parallels.

"He was always innovative in whatever portfolio he held and left an indelible print in all his positions in his long political innings. With his demise the country has lost one of its eminent and tallest political leaders," she said.

She also conveyed her condolences to members of the bereaved family. Mukherjee died on Monday at an army hospital in Delhi.

The Puducherry Chief Minister described the former president as an able administrator and his teacher in administrative matters. Mukherjee did not not have any rancour towards anybody and had developed close camaraderie among all, irrespective of political affiliations, he told a virtual press conference.

Narayanasamy said Mukherjee was an able administrator and had shown his skill and capability both while being Central Minister and also subsequently as President. He also referred to the concern the former president had for the welfare of the marginalised and the havenots.

Narayanasamy, a former union minister, recalled his close contact with Mukherjee and said he had drawn inspiration from him in administrative matters. "He was my teacher and his death has caused a vacuum," the chief minister added.

Welfare Minister M Kandasamy was among those who condoled death of Mukherjee..