COVID-19: Four MLAs test positive, 13 fresh fatalities in Rajasthan

Four MLAs in Rajasthan tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Congress MLA Ramesh Meena and three BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal, Ashok Lahoty and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya tested positive.

Lahoty confirmed through a tweet that he has tested positive for COVID-19 . Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished them a speedy recovery. "I have come to know Congress MLA Ramesh Meena ji, BJP MLAs Hameer Singh Bhayal ji and Chandrabhan Singh Aakya ji have tested positive for #Covid_19... I wish them a speedy recovery," Gehlot tweeted. Rajasthan recorded 13 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the toll to 1,056, according to a health department official. The state also reported 1,466 fresh COVID-19 cases. The total number of people infected by COVID-19 now stands at 81,693 in Rajasthan and out of these 13,825 people are under treatment.

The official said that 65,619 people have been discharged after treatment till now. In Jaipur, the death toll from the coronavirus infection is 275 till now, followed by 99 in Jodhpur, 74 in Bikaner, 73 in Kota, 71 in Ajmer and 69 in Bharatpur, 44 in Pali, 43 in Nagaur, 28 in Udaipur, 24 in Alwar and 21 in Dholpur.

On Monday, Rajasthan recorded 1466 new cases, including 290 in Jaipur, 232 in Kota, 145 in Jodhpur, 142 in Alwar, 71 in Bikaner, 63 in Pali, 53 in Ajmer, 42 in Sirohi, 40 each in Baran and Jhalawar, 36 each in Nagaur and Udaipur, besides cases were also reported in other districts of the state..