Left Menu
Development News Edition

Construction of bridge in full swing at J&K's Shopian

The construction of a bridge over Rambiara nallah of Shopian district is in full swing with the help of World Bank funding. The 300-meter long bridge at Trenz will be connecting Trenz Sheikhpora with Arihal Shopian.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-08-2020 23:59 IST | Created: 31-08-2020 23:59 IST
Construction of bridge in full swing at J&K's Shopian
A resident of Shopian district present at the construction site speaking to ANI on Monday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The construction of a bridge over Rambiara nallah of Shopian district is in full swing with the help of World Bank funding. The 300-meter long bridge at Trenz will be connecting Trenz Sheikhpora with Arihal Shopian. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has started construction of this new Bridge with the help of the World Bank fund scheme. The construction project has been taken up by the Jammu Kashmir Project Construction Corporation (JKPCC).

Shabir Ahmad, a Junior Engineer at JKPCC Shopian said that nearly 85 percent of the bridge's substructure has been completed. "The estimated cost of this 300-meter long bridge is Rs 34.5 crores. We have completed nearly 85 per cent of the sub-structure of this project while the remaining work is being done," Ahmad told ANI.

Shopian district, which is 55 kilometers from the capital, Srinagar, is famous for delicious apples that are considered as the best apples of the Union Territory. With the unavailability of this bridge, the local farmers were struggling to transport their produce. The bridge is a boon to farmers as it helps to grow their businesses as it connects Shopian to Pulwama and other districts.

Azam Mukhtar, a local Apple grower in the district is thankful to the Jammu and Kashmir administration and JKPCC for taking up this project. Lauding the administration efforts to assist farmers to sell their produce, Mukhtar said, "The administration has done a great job. This area is famous for its fruits, especially apples.""This development project will help our businesses to grow. We can transport the fruits grown here to other parts of the Union Territory," Mukhtar added that it will boost the trade.

"Earlier, we were not connected with Pulwama district but after this bridge is constructed, we will be connected with the district," he added that the locals have been demanding from the UT administration to construct this bridge for a long time. Another apple grower, Manzoor Ahmad said, "People in this area are dependent on farming but we were facing difficulties in transportation."

Ahmad further said, "This bridge will connect Shopian to Pulwama, providing great relief to the people here. And not only the people of Shopian district but of Trenz, Mohanpura, Sheikhpura, Arihal, Kulgam, among others will be benefitted by this bridge." The previously built bridges were damaged by the floods. As a result, the farmers were transporting their produce through other routes during the season.

Mudasir Ahmad, a local resident said, "The existing bridges, in the region, collapsed due to floods. It created a problem for the people as they could not go to the other districts. "The farmers were transporting the fruits through other routes. Now, with the construction of this bridge, the locals are hopeful of not dealing with such kind of problems," Ahmad added. (ANI)

TRENDING

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

ZTE Axon 20 5G full specs leaked a day ahead of official launch

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Sony Xperia 5 II Geekbench listing confirms Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

AASU, APW urge Supreme Court to re-examine final draft of NRC

The All Assam Students Union AASU and the Assam Public Works APW on Monday urged the Supreme Court for re-examination of the states final draft of the National Register of Citizens NRC, which they alleged was not prepared according to the t...

COVID SCIENCE-COVID-19 often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; virus may impair heart functions

The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.COVID-19 often undiagnosed in frontline hospital workers ...

Four killed as speeding car hits footpath in Mumbai

Four people were killed while as many others were injured on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in a busy market area in south Mumbai, police said. Prima facie, the incident occurred when the dri...

Biden hits campaign trail, blames Trump for city violence

Joe Biden is forcefully condemning the violence at recent protests while also blaming President Donald Trump for fomenting the divide thats sparking it. Hes dismissing his presidential opponent as incapable of tackling the violence himself....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020