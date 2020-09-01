Left Menu
UP CM directs officials to speed up development projects

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to speed up development projects and fix Sunday as the day for weekly closure of all markets. "All markets should open from 9 am to 9 pm and weekly closure of markets should be fixed on Sundays". The chief minister directed officials to conduct "microanalysis" of COVID-19 situation in Lucknow and Kanpur districts, make "effective plan" and implement it there.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:01 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to speed up development projects and fix Sunday as the day for weekly closure of all markets. At a routine meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, the chief minister directing divisional commissioners to review developmental projects of over Rs 50 crore.

"Development projects in the state should be given pace. Agriculture production commissioner, infrastructure and Industrial development commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries should inspect offices," Adityanath said. "All markets should open from 9 am to 9 pm and weekly closure of markets should be fixed on Sundays".

The chief minister directed officials to conduct "microanalysis" of COVID-19 situation in Lucknow and Kanpur districts, make "effective plan" and implement it there. Adityanath reiterated that testing facilities should be increased in the state and there should be 1.5 lakh tests daily.

